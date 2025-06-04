Kyrgyzstan’s lawmakers approve bill easing plastic ban

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed in its third reading amendments to the Law «On the Restriction of Circulation of Polymeric Film Bags and Plastic Products,» proposed by MPs Marlen Mamataliev, Emil Sulaimanov, and Dastan Bekeshev.

Under the current law, starting in 2027, the following should have been banned across the country:

All types of single-use plastic tableware;

Disposable plastic food packaging;

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic bottles;

Disposable plastic egg packaging;

Plastic coffee capsules;

Plastic mesh bags.

The document states that the list of polymer film bags subject to circulation is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

A group of MPs proposed excluding PET plastic bottles and disposable plastic food packaging from this list.

The bill also notes that the Cabinet of Ministers determines the list of polymer film bags and disposable plastic tableware permitted for circulation based on their recyclable properties.

According to the initiators, the restrictions that were to be introduced in 2027 contradict the norms of the EAEU and the requirements of the technical regulations of the Customs Union «On the safety of packaging».

The MPs also noted that the ban on PET bottles and food packaging could negatively affect the economy. The Ministry of Nature has received many requests from the business communities of Kyrgyzstan and the EAEU countries with concerns about the introduction of the ban. In addition, according to the initiators of the bill, more than 30 enterprises in the republic are engaged in the primary processing of plastic, including PET bottles. It is noted that these products have a number of advantages in their characteristics, including in recycling, compared to other types of packaging.