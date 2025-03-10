How fines for plastic bags to be enforced in Issyk-Kul region

Imposing fines for the sale and use of polymer film bags is one of the measures to reduce the use of plastic products. Almaz Oskonbaev, a specialist at the Waste Management Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, told 24.kg news agency.

According to the Code of Offences, the first breach of the ban on selling or using plastic bags and products in the resort and recreational areas, park and beach zones, and shore areas of Issyk-Kul results in a warning.

A repeat offense within a year of the warning results in a fine of 30 calculated rates (3,000 soms) for individuals and 100 calculated rates (10,000 soms) for legal entities.

Oskonbaev emphasized that this rule will apply to both locals and tourists.

«It’s not enough to hold only producers or sellers accountable. Everyone is equal before the law, so all citizens must avoid using plastic in Issyk-Kul region. People should feel responsible and understand that breaking the rule results in a fine. When heading to the lake, they should bring paper bags, reusable totes, or other alternatives,» he said.

However, he clarified that vehicles and personal belongings will not be inspected.

Information boards about the plastic-free zone will be installed at entry points to Issyk-Kul region, and authorities promise to inform the public in advance.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and its territorial offices, along with the environmental technical supervision service, will be responsible for issuing fines.

The tourist police and other agencies, Oskonbaev noted, will not have the authority to penalize people for this violation.

He noted that a maximum of 1-2 inspectors work in each district.

«There are probably about 10-15 employees throughout the Issyk-Kul region. But they are not only busy with plastic; there are many other violations in the field of environmental protection — the lack of treatment facilities, poaching, etc. Therefore, it will be very difficult to control this process, especially during the tourist season,» Almaz Oskonbaev said.

It should be noted that the ban on the use of polymer film bags and plastic products throughout the republic will be introduced on January 1, 2027. The Parliament proposed revising the law.