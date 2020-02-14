Umut 2020 activists meet with representatives of President

Representatives of Umut 2020 movement met with officials of the Presidential Administration and voiced their demands. Activist Nursultan Akylbek told 24.kg news agency about it.

According to him, the meeting was held in the office of the movement.

«Shirin Aitmatova and I said that we have held two rallies, that there were several high-profile investigations, including from Umut 2020 movement. But there was no reaction from the authorities. We said that the head of state should either decide and take real measures against Raiymbek Matraimov and others like him, or he would continue to ignore the facts that are voiced by the media community and political movements,» said Nursultan Akylbek.

He stressed that the activists intend to meet with the President.

Nursultan Akylbek noted that the parties also raised the issue of pressure on the media, multimillion-dollar lawsuits against several media outlets, attacks on journalists, in particular, Factcheck.kg editor-in-chief Bolot Temirov.

According to the activist, members of Umut 2020 movement are also under pressure from law enforcement agencies.

«Two and a half weeks have passed since the meeting, but there was no response from the head of the Kyrgyz Republic,» he concluded.

Recall, Umut 2020 activist Shirin Aitmatova asked the President to receive her for an open discussion of political repression and pressure on the media in Kyrgyzstan.