Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Umut-2020 activist Shirin Aitmatova appealed to the President. She asks the head of state to receive her for an open discussion of political repressions and pressure on the media in Kyrgyzstan. She published her appeal on YouTube.

According to Shirin Aitmatova, Umut-2020 movement, without political ambitions, has been revealing corruption for several months. «During these months, instead of support from the state, persecutions began against our supporters,» she said.

According to the activist, Sooronbai Jeenbekov recently said at a press conference that he took responsibility for the fight against corruption and protection of freedom of speech. Shirin Aitmatova hopes that the president will receive her.