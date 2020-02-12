Madrasah for girls built without permits in Suzak

Construction of a madrasah for girls in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan has been suspended. As the Regional Office of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety told, experts found a lot of violations.

The construction of the religious educational institution for girls is funded by sponsors from Arab countries. They allocated 25 million soms for the madrasah. The land plot was allocated by a local resident.

However, administration of the district states that no one issued a permit for construction. Its initiators have no permits.

According to the State Commission for Religious Affairs, at least 130 madrasahs and 12 higher educational religious institutions are registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.