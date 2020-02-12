12:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Madrasah for girls built without permits in Suzak

Construction of a madrasah for girls in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan has been suspended. As the Regional Office of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety told, experts found a lot of violations.

The construction of the religious educational institution for girls is funded by sponsors from Arab countries. They allocated 25 million soms for the madrasah. The land plot was allocated by a local resident.

However, administration of the district states that no one issued a permit for construction. Its initiators have no permits.

According to the State Commission for Religious Affairs, at least 130 madrasahs and 12 higher educational religious institutions are registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
link: https://24.kg/english/143360/
views: 72
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to license religious educational institutions
Madrasahs working in Kyrgyzstan without license to be closed
Kyrgyzstan needs to license religious educational institutions
About 1,000 children brought up in religious institutions of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation
12 February, Wednesday
12:07
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all distric...
12:01
Car burns down in Novopavlovka village
11:57
At least 82 Kyrgyzstanis still quarantined due to coronavirus
11:48
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes selling U.S. dollars
11:35
Fled 6 years ago Sadyr Japarov’s sister repeatedly put on wanted list