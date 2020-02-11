Ex-deputy prime minister Zilaliev remanded in custody until April

Trial of the case on illegal enrichment of the former deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Duishenbek Zilaliev is ongoing in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

During the trial, a lawyer Yulia Bogdanova asked to change the preventive measure to Duishenbek Zilaliev. She explained that the accused did not intend to hide and was going to prove his innocence.

The judge, leaving the deliberation room, refused to grant the lawyer’s request. He extended his preventive measure in the form of detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) until April 11.

In December 2018, the SCNS discovered undeclared houses, apartments and millions on a bank account of the former deputy prime minister. He calls his case a political show and does not admit guilt. Later, the state committee sent out information that a criminal case had been instituted against the wife of Duishenbek Zilaliev on the fact of money laundering in a bank in Latvia.