18:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ex-deputy prime minister Zilaliev remanded in custody until April

Trial of the case on illegal enrichment of the former deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Duishenbek Zilaliev is ongoing in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

During the trial, a lawyer Yulia Bogdanova asked to change the preventive measure to Duishenbek Zilaliev. She explained that the accused did not intend to hide and was going to prove his innocence.

The judge, leaving the deliberation room, refused to grant the lawyer’s request. He extended his preventive measure in the form of detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) until April 11.

In December 2018, the SCNS discovered undeclared houses, apartments and millions on a bank account of the former deputy prime minister. He calls his case a political show and does not admit guilt. Later, the state committee sent out information that a criminal case had been instituted against the wife of Duishenbek Zilaliev on the fact of money laundering in a bank in Latvia.
link: https://24.kg/english/143311/
views: 52
Print
Related
Duishenbek Zilaliev not testify against Almazbek Atambayev
Former vice prime minister Zilaliev remanded in custody
Details of illegal issue of license for Terek-Sai field disclosed
Wife of Duishenbek Zilaliev suspected of money laundering in Latvia
Bishkek City Court upholds sentence to Duishenbek Zilaliev in bomb hoax case
Duishenbek Zilaliev calls case against him a political show
Duishenbek Zilaliev submits tax declaration as individual
Duishenbek Zilaliev’s arrest. $889,000 confiscated from safe deposit box
Illegal enrichment. How much Duishenbek Zilaliev officially earned
Duishenbek Zilaliev’s arrest. $1 mln found on former official’s account
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus 154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
11 February, Tuesday
17:51
Ex-deputy prime minister Zilaliev remanded in custody until April Ex-deputy prime minister Zilaliev remanded in custody u...
17:36
Situation on border: Doctors are on duty at all checkpoints
17:26
Saimaiti’s murder: Total check of all logistics companies begins
16:59
Saimaiti’s murder: Persons mentioned in investigation not in Customs database
15:07
Seven investment projects implemented in Kyrgyzstan in 2019