Duishenbek Zilaliev not testify against Almazbek Atambayev

Ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Duishenbek Zilaliev did not testify against the former president Almazbek Atambayev. Official’s lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Duishenbek Zilaliev told investigators, answering questions regarding issue of a license for Terek-Sai field, that Almazbek Atambayev did not give instructions to him and he did not discuss this issue with him.

Duishenbek Zilaliev also said that he found the name of Subikha Parkhati only in the case file, and had not even heard of this person before. «Zilaliev is accused of somehow influencing the outcome of the auction when the license for Terek-Sai field was sold. But this is ridiculous. And, according to him, Almazbek Atambayev had never asked him about this license,» said Taalaigul Toktakunova.

Materials of the case say that the LLC, which eventually acquired the license, did not belong to Parkhati at that time. He became its head in a month. Taalaigul Toktakunova

The Military Prosecutor’s Office handed the former head of the State Agency for Geology and Mineral Resources Duishenbek Zilaliev a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under the Article «Complicity in Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic yesterday.

During the investigation of criminal cases related to the corruption acts of Almazbek Atambayev, it was found out that he allegedly involved Duishenbek Zilaliev and the State Secretary of the State Agency for Geology and Mineral Resources Sherikul Sultanov in a corruption scheme with an aim of obtaining a low-cost antimony license.

«Fulfilling the illegal order of Duishenbek Zilaliev, Sherikul Sultanov held a fictitious tender at a reduced cost of $ 130,000. Victory was awarded to Huasin Investment Company, an affiliate of Almazbek Atambayev. Duishenbek Zilaliev, being aware of the illegality of the tender and obviously low cost, in collusion with Almazbek Atambayev, illegally issued the license for development of the deposit in Chatkal district with an antimony reserve for $ 103.6 million,» the statement says.