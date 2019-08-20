Details of illegal issue of license for Terek-Sai field disclosed

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan disclosed details of issue of a license for Terek-Sai field. Press service of the supervisory body reported.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office handed a notice of suspicion of crime under the Article «Complicity in corruption» to the former head of the State Agency for Geology and Mineral Resources Duishenbek Zilaliev today.

During investigation of criminal cases related to corruption acts of Almazbek Atambayev, it was found out that he, in order to obtain a license for the antimony deposit at a lower cost, involved Duishenbek Zilaliev and the State Secretary of the State Agency for Geology and Mineral Resources Sherikulov Sultanov in his corruption scheme.

«Fulfilling illegal order of Duishenbek Zilaliev, Sherikul Sultanov held a fictitious tender at a reduced cost of $ 130,000. Victory in the tender was awarded to Huasin Investment Company, an affiliate of Atambayev. Duishenbek Zilaliev, being aware of illegality of the tender and obviously low cost, illegally issued a license for development of the deposit in Chatkal district with an antimony reserve of $ 103.6 million in collusion with Almazbek Atambayev,» the statement says.

Trial of the criminal case on illegal enrichment against Duishenbek Zilaliev continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

In December 2018, the SCNS discovered undeclared houses, apartments, and millions on a bank account of the former vice prime minister. He calls the case a political show and does not admit guilt.

Earlier, the State Committee sent out information that a criminal case had been opened against the wife of Duishenbek Zilaliev on the fact of illegal money laundering in a bank in Latvia.