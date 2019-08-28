17:01
Former vice prime minister Zilaliev remanded in custody

Trial of the case on illegal enrichment of the ex-deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Duishenbek Zilaliev continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Lawyers asked to change preventive measure to the defendant to not related to arrest.

The judge read out a ruling that Duishenbek Zilaliev would remain in custody until November 30.

The court also extended the term of the trial.

Recall, in December last year, the State Committee for National Security found undeclared houses, apartments and millions on a bank account of the former vice prime minister. He calls the criminal case against him a political show and does not admit his guilt. Later, the State Committee sent out information that a criminal case had been opened against the wife of Duishenbek Zilaliev on the fact of illegal money laundering in a bank in Latvia.
