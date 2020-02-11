12:11
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Taekwondo Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the International WT Taekwondo Tournament. Taekwondo Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The competitions were held in Almaty. About 600 athletes from Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic competed for victory. Medals were awarded to children and cadets in two categories: advanced and beginners.

Kyrgyzstan was represented by 15 athletes under the leadership of the coaches Azimzhan Tajibaev and Dmitry Li. Bogdan Pyagai, Sahiba Sofieva, Alisher Ryspaev, Olzhobai Sadyrov and Rizat Akbarov became champions. Rail Kutanov, Elnur Yeresheev and Ilya Kilkyus won silver medals. Nazar Dzhenishbekov, Daniel Sharsheev, Aktan Zhunushov, Nurkhan Samidinov and Maisalbek Mamazhusupov won bronze medals.

«At present, our adult athletes are preparing for the Olympic Games qualification tournament,» the Association added.
link: https://24.kg/english/143240/
views: 46
