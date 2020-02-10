16:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Tokmak residents hold rally at White House in Bishkek

Resident of Tokmak city Gulmira Zharkynbaeva, the mother of Zhakshylyk Duishenaliev, who was killed in 2016, demands justice from the authorities. The woman with her supporters held a rally at the White House in Bishkek.

About 20 people participated in the rally. They held posters and asked the President and the Parliament to urge the judge to a fair trial.

According to Gulmira Zharkynbaeva, two suspects in the murder of her son — Burulsun Chylpakbaeva and Turgunbek Bekish uulu — bribed a judge of the Tokmak City Court with $ 300,000, and they were released.

«The suspects had been kept in Bishkek’s pretrial detention center 1 from July 2016 till October 2019. They were released. The judge said there was insufficient evidence of their involvement in the murder. For four years we have been trying to achieve justice, but there are no results. I would like to appeal to the President of the country, the Prosecutor General, the Chairman of the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Today it happened to me, and tomorrow — to the others,» Gulmira Zharkynbaeva said.

She told that her 28-year-old son was kidnapped from his own house, beaten and burned in a car on June 11, 2016. Two suspects were detained — the former partner of Duishenaliev, Burulsun Chylpakbaeva, her brother and an ex-police officer Turgunbek Bekish uulu. They were charged, but the court acquitted them for the lack of evidence.
link: https://24.kg/english/143159/
views: 88
Print
Related
Another rally against construction of logistics center held in At-Bashi
Presidential Administration's reply to REaction: Anti-corruption fight goes on
Rally against construction of logistics center held in At-Bashi
Participants of rally in support of Batken sue Zhenish Razakov
Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Participants of rally ask for meeting with President
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Participants of rally in support of Batken demand resignation of Zhenish Razakov
Protest with demand to release detained at border held in Bishkek
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus 154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
10 February, Monday
16:02
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return...
15:44
President Jeenbekov congratulates Valentina Shevchenko, invites her to Issyk-Kul
15:38
Fake euro banknotes uttered at exchange office in Bishkek
15:19
Tokmak residents hold rally at White House in Bishkek
15:05
Novel virus in China: Kyrgyzstanis are asked to be in touch with diplomats