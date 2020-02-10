Tokmak residents hold rally at White House in Bishkek

Resident of Tokmak city Gulmira Zharkynbaeva, the mother of Zhakshylyk Duishenaliev, who was killed in 2016, demands justice from the authorities. The woman with her supporters held a rally at the White House in Bishkek.
About 20 people participated in the rally. They held posters and asked the President and the Parliament to urge the judge to a fair trial.
According to Gulmira Zharkynbaeva, two suspects in the murder of her son — Burulsun Chylpakbaeva and Turgunbek Bekish uulu — bribed a judge of the Tokmak City Court with $ 300,000, and they were released.
She told that her 28-year-old son was kidnapped from his own house, beaten and burned in a car on June 11, 2016. Two suspects were detained — the former partner of Duishenaliev, Burulsun Chylpakbaeva, her brother and an ex-police officer Turgunbek Bekish uulu. They were charged, but the court acquitted them for the lack of evidence.