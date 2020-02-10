10:12
8,900 citizens of China obtain work permits in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

The State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan issued work permits to 8,900 Chinese citizens in 2019. Chairman of the service Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov told.

According to him, there are currently 1,953 Chinese citizens, who have obtained work permits in Kyrgyzstan, the remaining 5,314 citizens of the PRC have left the republic in connection with celebration of the New Year in January 2020 and have not yet returned.

In 2019, at least 12,400 labor quotas out of 17,400 have been used by foreigners. As the State Migration Service told, most of the permits were issued to Chinese citizens due to the fact that many projects are being implemented in the country with participation of entrepreneurs from this country.
