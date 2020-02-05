23:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister denies transfer of Manas airport into private hands

Manas International Airport will not be transferred into private hands. The Head of Government of Kyrgyzstan announced at a meeting of the Parliament. Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev explained that some media outlets gave incorrect information.

According to him, its sale is out of question. «We will be provided with free model of development of airports. Based on the proposed model, together with the Parliament, we will choose a company that can transfer airports to external management. This is being done all over the world. This does not mean that the airports will be in private hands,» the Prime Minister said.

Deputies criticized him and other members of the Cabinet for saying that «the state is not able to manage airports.»

Earlier it was reported that Manas International Airport should become one of the main aviation hubs in Central Asia in 2023. After the transfer of the airport to external management, it is planned to increase passenger traffic by 30-40 percent in the next five years. To achieve this and other tasks, a working group was created that chose the International Finance Corporation as an adviser to the Government. Preparations are underway for signing the contract.

The state will not pay for preparation of the IFC project.
link: https://24.kg/english/142734/
views: 57
Print
Related
Withdrawal of $ 5 mln from Manas. Mirlan Begaliev enters into plea agreement
Manas airport refutes information about dismissal of 30 employees
Withdrawal of $ 5 million from Manas. Mirlan Begaliev charged
$5 million withdrawn from Manas Airport, criminal case opened
Passengers of Bishkek – Antalya flight awaiting departure at airport for 7 hours
Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Germany interested in Manas International Airport
Manas International Airport asks passengers to arrive at airport in advance
Stateless man living in secure zone of Manas airport for 3 months
Bishkek – Istanbul flight delayed due to technical reasons
Popular
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis
5 February, Wednesday
15:16
Igor Khalansky: Government works stably, but without breakthroughs Igor Khalansky: Government works stably, but without br...
15:01
Propagandist of terrorism detained in Kyrgyzstan
14:37
Prime Minister denies transfer of Manas airport into private hands
13:44
Parliament approves appointment of Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Emergencies
13:20
Scandal in Trade Unions Federation continues. Chairman removed