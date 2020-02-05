Prime Minister denies transfer of Manas airport into private hands

Manas International Airport will not be transferred into private hands. The Head of Government of Kyrgyzstan announced at a meeting of the Parliament. Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev explained that some media outlets gave incorrect information.

According to him, its sale is out of question. «We will be provided with free model of development of airports. Based on the proposed model, together with the Parliament, we will choose a company that can transfer airports to external management. This is being done all over the world. This does not mean that the airports will be in private hands,» the Prime Minister said.

Deputies criticized him and other members of the Cabinet for saying that «the state is not able to manage airports.»

Earlier it was reported that Manas International Airport should become one of the main aviation hubs in Central Asia in 2023. After the transfer of the airport to external management, it is planned to increase passenger traffic by 30-40 percent in the next five years. To achieve this and other tasks, a working group was created that chose the International Finance Corporation as an adviser to the Government. Preparations are underway for signing the contract.

The state will not pay for preparation of the IFC project.