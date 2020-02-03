Kyrgyz passports sold on Russian website

Russian website offers to buy Kyrgyz old type ID cards for 15,000 rubles. The advertisement is placed on PRAVABZ portal.

The website offers to draw up ID cards with any data. For additional fee of 3,000 rubles, you can get generation of correct control numbers for a machine-readable zone. This will allow to pass validation, and there will be no errors during a check.

In addition, regular customers and wholesale resellers are offered individual prices for the purchase of blank forms of ID cards and components necessary for their turnkey production. At the same time, sellers immediately warn that the documents are fake, and they are not involved in the production of official and legal ones.

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan has not yet commented on the information. The state service only noted that a new type of ID card — biometric one — has been issued in the republic since 2017.

Recall, U.S. authorities included Kyrgyzstan, Eritrea, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania in the list of countries with imposed visa restrictions. Such restrictions are explained by the fact that these states have insufficiently high standards for ensuring security. As for the Kyrgyz Republic, the U.S. authorities are not satisfied with the degree of security of its passports.