Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Ayaal Lazarev secured a berth at the 2024 Olympic Games.

He competed in the weight category up to 125 kilograms at the final qualification tournament in Turkey.

The athlete won two early victories over wrestlers from Jamaica and Uzbekistan and reached the semi-finals, where he competed with an opponent from Hungary.

Ayaal Lazarev again won an early victory with a score 12:2. He got into the finals and managed to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The upcoming Olympics will be the third in a row for the Kyrgyzstani.