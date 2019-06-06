SCNS detects channel for production of fake Kyrgyzstan’s passports

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detected a channel for production of fake passports of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the committee reported.

As part of active search measures, a 29-year-old citizen of one of the neighboring countries was arrested with a fake passport of the Kyrgyz Republic in the name of Islam Kodirov while illegally crossing the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic through Manas-Airport checkpoint and attempting to leave for Istanbul.

It was found out that the actual owner of a passport with this series is a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic — resident of Osh region born in 2003.

At the same time, the organizer of this criminal group was arrested in the waiting room of Manas airport. He had another fake passport of the Kyrgyz Republic issued to Paizullo Nasyrov, who was born in 1987.

According to the State Committee for National Security, he organized a steady channel for manufacture and sale of fake passports of the Kyrgyz Republic to foreign citizens. The documents produced could be used to transport the recruits of an international terrorist organization to a war zone.

During an authorized search at the place of residence, fictitious passport of the Kyrgyz Republic in the name of Sukhrob Rustamov, born in 1987, was found and seized.