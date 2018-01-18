Chinese tries to cross Kyrgyzstan’s border with Uzbek passport

Border guards of Kyrgyzstan detained a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, who tried to enter the Kyrgyz Republic from Kazakhstan with fake passport. The Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the State Border Service reported.

The detainee showed a passport of a citizen of Uzbekistan at passport control point. The border guard, having studied the document, saw that the photograph was replaced.

«It turned out that the 40-year-old man is a citizen of the PRC. According to the detainee, he bought the fake document in Turkey. He was handed over to the employees of the territorial department of the State National Security Committee,» the Border Service reported.