More than 10 fake passports found in Jalal-Abad region

More than 10 fake passports were found in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Head of the State Committee for National Security, Idris Kadyrkulov, announced this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan needs specialists who can detect fakes. «It is difficult to distinguish quality fake from original. We need specialists who can give an opinion,» he noted.

Idris Kadyrkulov added that the protective function of new passports has been enhanced. Information is stored on a chip.
