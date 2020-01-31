16:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

SCNS: Court bailiff arrested with bribe

Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a bailiff of the Alamedin District Court of Chui region with a bribe. Press center of the committee reported.

Using his official position, he extorted money from a citizen of Kyrgyzstan for termination of enforcement proceedings on the fact of a traffic accident committed by the applicant.

The bailiff was caught red-handed when taking the money. However, the amount of the bribe is not specified.

The fact was registered under the article «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detained was placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS.
link: https://24.kg/english/142231/
views: 88
Print
Related
Director of Bishkek branch of CMIF arrested for bribe extortion
Policemen extort money for termination of pre-trial proceedings in Ala-Buka
Ministry of Justice employee detained for bribe extortion in Talas
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Brother of parliamentary deputy detained for bribe hospitalized
Details of detention of deputy’s brother with bribe announced
Brother of parliamentary deputy Daniyar Tolonov arrested for bribe
Investigator extorting bribe in Bishkek fined
Arrested for bribe head of Bishkek police department placed in detention center
Technical Safety Inspectorate employees extort money from businessmen
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
31 January, Friday
16:15
Serviceman killed in traffic accident in Bishkek Serviceman killed in traffic accident in Bishkek
16:11
SCNS: Citizen of Syria contracted murder of Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti
15:56
Saimaiti’s murder: Financial police tell about tax evasion of 6 billion soms
15:39
New armored cars with machine guns delivered to Kant airbase
15:16
British Ambassador helps feed homeless at Kolomto center