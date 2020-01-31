SCNS: Court bailiff arrested with bribe

Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a bailiff of the Alamedin District Court of Chui region with a bribe. Press center of the committee reported.

Using his official position, he extorted money from a citizen of Kyrgyzstan for termination of enforcement proceedings on the fact of a traffic accident committed by the applicant.

The bailiff was caught red-handed when taking the money. However, the amount of the bribe is not specified.

The fact was registered under the article «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detained was placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS.