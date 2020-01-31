Security Council recommends dismissal of head of Unaa Alymzhan Kozubaev

The Government of Kyrgyzstan was recommended to dismiss the Director of Unaa state institution Alymzhan Kozubaev. This decision was made following a meeting of the Security Council’s working group. Presidential press service reports.

Corruption zones and risks in the work of Unaa have been considered. Security Council Secretary Damir Sagynbaev stressed that more than a half of the measures included in the plan of step-by-step measures to dismantle systemic corruption at Unaa remained unfulfilled.

At least 83 out of 148 activities were not fulfilled. Such a percentage of unfulfilled activities (56 percent) is observed for the first time.

«The institution’s management has not developed and implemented a mechanism for submission of online applications and related documents for registration and re-registration of vehicles, which preserves the corruption risks in the activities of Unaa state institution and continues to create certain inconveniences for citizens of the country. No changes were made to the automated database of documents of drivers deprived of driving licenses. A number of previously planned projects on digitalization of the activities of Unaa have not yet been implemented,» the statement said.

An audit of the regulatory legal framework has not been carried out, draft legal acts have not been developed that provide for the rules for rejecting vehicles.

Law enforcement bodies have instituted about 100 criminal cases against employees of Unaa for 2018-2019, and pre-trial proceedings were launched on them.

Director of Unaa Alymzhan Kozubaev is mentioned in some materials of the pre-trial proceedings.

«First of all, digitalization should be introduced in state bodies that directly provide services to the population. We must increase the availability and quality of services provided to our citizens. The management of Unaa did not carry out proper work to execute the decision of the Security Council on measures for digital development of Kyrgyzstan, as well as presidential decrees on digitalization of the republic,» Damir Sagynbaev stressed.

Weak coordination of Unaa activities by management of the state institution was also pointed out. As a result, based on the results of the meeting of the Security Council’s working group, the activity of Unaa state institution on implementation of a detailed plan for dismantling systemic corruption was recognized unsatisfactory.

The materials considered at the meeting of the Security Council’s working group will be sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office for a legal assessment.

Unaa state institution was created in 2018, which is responsible for registration of vehicles and issue of driver’s licenses after the management and employees of the Vehicles’ Registration Department sabotaged the work of automated systems and optimized business processes. The director of Unaa was appointed in early July. The Government also noted that the new institution was created to combat corruption.