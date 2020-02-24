New director of Unaa state institution appointed

Marat Pirnazarov was appointed a Director of Unaa state institution.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a relevant order.

In 2012-2017, Marat Pirnazarov held the post of a Deputy Head of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market. He was also an Adviser to the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov.

Recall, the previous head of the state institution Alymzhan Kozubaev was dismissed on February 13 following recommendation of the Security Council.