Head of Unaa state institution Alymzhan Kozubaev fired

The head of Unaa state institution, Alymzhan Kozubaev, has been relieved of his post. Government confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the Security Council recommended the Government to dismiss the official. The decision was made following the meeting of the Security Council’s working group.

The Security Council Secretary Damir Sagynbaev stressed that more than half of the measures included in the plan of step-by-step measures to dismantle systemic corruption in Unaa remained unfulfilled.

At least 83 out of 148 of them were not implemented. Such a high percentage of failed measures (56 percent) is observed for the first time in the practice of the working group of the Security Council.