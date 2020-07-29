Two more departments of Unaa state institution quarantined

Two more departments of Unaa state institution have been quarantined in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Registration Service reported.

Alai and Aksy sectors of the state institution will be closed until August 10.

The state service recalled that earlier quarantine was introduced in Sokuluk-Moskovsky, Chui-Kemin, Alamedin, Issyk-Ata, Balykchi, Karakol departments, Talas and Batken regional departments, Batken sector and the division of the Bishkek City Department for registration of the driver’s staff.

Citizens can get services for registration of vehicles, taking qualification exams and issue of driver’s licenses at other territorial divisions of Unaa state institution. They work as usual.