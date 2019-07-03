Director of Unaa state enterprise appointed

Alymzhan Kozubaev was appointed the Director of Unaa state enterprise.

As the State Registration Service told 24.kg news agency, at various times he occupied positions in the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, headed the Main Directorate for Combating Drug Trafficking. In 2015, he ran for a seat in Parliament from Ata Meken party.

In 2017, he was transferred to the reserve of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Unaa state enterprise was created in December 2018, which is responsible for registration of vehicles and issue of driver’s licenses, after the management and staff of the Department of Registration of Vehicles and Drivers sabotaged the work of automated systems and optimization of business processes.