10:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Severelectro to disconnect debtors in Bishkek city on February 3

An automated information and metering system for monitoring and metering electricity of Severelectro OJSC will remotely disconnect debtors in Bishkek. The company reported.

The company urges consumers to pay their electricity bills in advance.

This can be done through payment terminals, in the service center of Severelectro OJSC, located at Togolok Moldo Street, 70a. For convenience of consumers, the center works without a lunch break from 8:00 to 17:00 on weekdays, and on Saturday from 8:00 to 12:00.
link: https://24.kg/english/142160/
views: 51
Print
Related
Debts of Severelectro consumers decrease by 293.5 million soms
At least 2,300 Bishkek consumers to be left without electricity
Severelectro employee arrested for extortion of money
8,000 Bishkek consumers to remain without electricity due to debts
Capacity of 15 substations in villages of Chui region to be increased
Severelectro disconnects 4,000 consumers for debts
Severelectro company buys smart meters for 171.4 million soms
About 5,200 Bishkek consumers to remain without electricity due to debts
Debt of State Penitentiary Service for electricity amounts to 28.3 million soms
Electric grids breakdowns decrease by 23 percent in Bishkek and 2 regions
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
31 January, Friday
10:06
Representatives of business associations oppose bill on NGOs Representatives of business associations oppose bill on...
09:32
Severelectro to disconnect debtors in Bishkek city on February 3
09:22
105 million soms to be spent on overhaul of schools, kindergartens in Bishkek
30 January, Thursday
18:11
National Bank to smooth out sharp fluctuations in exchange rate in 2020
17:53
Kyrgyz military to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
17:43
Kyrgyzstan has no database of children involved in worst forms of labor
17:28
Suspect in rape of 9-year-old girl wanted in Nooken district
17:07
Electronic ticketing: Payment of fares to become completely non-cash in March