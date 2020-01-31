Severelectro to disconnect debtors in Bishkek city on February 3

An automated information and metering system for monitoring and metering electricity of Severelectro OJSC will remotely disconnect debtors in Bishkek. The company reported.

The company urges consumers to pay their electricity bills in advance.

This can be done through payment terminals, in the service center of Severelectro OJSC, located at Togolok Moldo Street, 70a. For convenience of consumers, the center works without a lunch break from 8:00 to 17:00 on weekdays, and on Saturday from 8:00 to 12:00.