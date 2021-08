Azamat Kozhomkulov was appointed a General Director of Severelectro OJSC. The company informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision on his appointment was made by the Board of Directors of the company.

Previously, Ulan Astarkulov was the head of Severelectro. He was removed from office on August 18.

Azamat Kozhomkulov worked at Tokmak power distribution zone in 2010; in 2011 he held the position of Commercial Director of Severelectro; he was the head of Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise in 2015.