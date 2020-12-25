Severelectro plans to disconnect almost 2,000 non-domestic consumers

Severelectro OJSC will disconnect 1,800 non-domestic consumers in Bishkek for accounts receivable on December 28. Press service of the company reported.

To avoid inconvenience, the company calls on consumers to pay their electricity bills on time.

«For your convenience, the distribution company website has a Consumer Balance section. All consumers of Severelectro, including domestic and industrial ones, can see their personal account status at any time. Even if you don’t have a billing invoice at hand, you can find out the amount of debt through the website,» the company informed.