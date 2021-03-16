Severelectro to disconnect 8,500 consumers for debts

Severelectro OJSC plans to disconnect more than 8,500 household consumers for debts. Press service of the company reports.

The automated information and measurement system for monitoring and metering electricity will remotely disconnect consumers in Bishkek for late payments today.

In order to avoid inconvenience, Severelectro OJSC urges the townspeople to pay their electricity bills on time.

The company reminds that the power supply of consumers with so-called smart meters, remotely interrupted due to untimely payments, is resumed after full payment.