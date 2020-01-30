11:31
Number of coronavirus cases in China overtakes SARS

New coronavirus in China overtook the SARS outbreak in 2002 in Guangdong province. RIA Novosti reported.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed cases of the new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV reached 6,057 people, 132 died, 110 recovered.

Atypical pneumonia (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, SARS) had been spreading in the PRC from November 2002 to June 2003. At least 5,327 cases of the infection had been registered in the country then, 349 people died. SARS spread to 30 countries of the world, almost 8,500 people fell ill with it, more than 900 died.

At the end of 2019, Chinese authorities informed WHO about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the central part of the republic, and the causative agent of the disease, coronavirus 2019-nCoV, was identified.

In addition to China, the virus cases have been registered in the United States, Thailand, Canada, Singapore, South Korea and other countries. Patients have fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The virus is transmitted by airborne droplets from a distance of 1-2 meters, as well as through contact, Chinese experts say.
