18:22
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Rally against construction of logistics center held in At-Bashi

Local residents held a protest in At-Bashi district of Naryn region of Kyryzstan near the building of local administration. Users of social media posted.

Residents demanded to cancel lease of land to Chinese investors for construction of a logistics center. About 150 people participated in the peaceful rally.

Local residents insist that the Government should involve local businessmen, and not foreign ones, in construction of the industrial trade and logistics center.

Recall, Naryn Free Economic Zone leased 200 hectares of land in At-Bashi district to the Kyrgyz-Chinese enterprise At-Bashi SEZ for 49 years, which is headed by a Chinese investor Liu Ying and a local businessman Emilbek Abdykadyrov. The company received land for a project on construction of the logistics center. The construction began in December last year.
link: https://24.kg/english/141872/
views: 56
Print
Related
Participants of rally in support of Batken sue Zhenish Razakov
Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Participants of rally ask for meeting with President
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Participants of rally in support of Batken demand resignation of Zhenish Razakov
Protest with demand to release detained at border held in Bishkek
#REaction 2.0 rally in Bishkek. Photoreport
#REaction 2.0 rally ends in Bishkek
#REaction 2.0 rally: Participants chant “Facts!” and “Freedom of Speech!”
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
28 January, Tuesday
18:15
Kyrgyzstan exports 14 tons of gold to China in 2019 Kyrgyzstan exports 14 tons of gold to China in 2019
18:06
Arrived from China Kyrgyz students quarantined
17:43
Rally against construction of logistics center held in At-Bashi
16:13
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
15:53
SCNS intends to toughen punishment for participation in armed conflicts abroad