Rally against construction of logistics center held in At-Bashi

Local residents held a protest in At-Bashi district of Naryn region of Kyryzstan near the building of local administration. Users of social media posted.

Residents demanded to cancel lease of land to Chinese investors for construction of a logistics center. About 150 people participated in the peaceful rally.

Local residents insist that the Government should involve local businessmen, and not foreign ones, in construction of the industrial trade and logistics center.

Recall, Naryn Free Economic Zone leased 200 hectares of land in At-Bashi district to the Kyrgyz-Chinese enterprise At-Bashi SEZ for 49 years, which is headed by a Chinese investor Liu Ying and a local businessman Emilbek Abdykadyrov. The company received land for a project on construction of the logistics center. The construction began in December last year.