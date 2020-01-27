16:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

The Matraimovs withdraw material claims to 24.kg news agency

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskender Matraimov, his wife Minovar Dzhumaeva, the former deputy head of the Customs Service Raimbek Matraimov, his wife Uulkan Turgunova, and Ismail Matraimov Fund Public Foundation withdrew material claims against 24.kg news agency in the amount of 15 million soms.

The statement says: due to the fact that 24.kg news agency recognized the lack of evidence to the statement in the heading «Smuggling schemes lead to the clan of Raiym Matraimov. Investigation of journalists,» the plaintiffs consider it possible to withdraw the material claims.

The next court hearing will be held on January 29.
link: https://24.kg/english/141707/
views: 33
Print
Related
Achyk Sayasat Plus newspaper loses case to official from Ministry of Health
The Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media: Trial adjourned to January 29
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
Investigation on statement of Ruslan Matraimov against Kloop employees begins
Prime Minister: Claims against media - not the only way to resolve disputes
Amount of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media overstated, President believes
Matraimov’s lawsuits against media. Trial to begin on January 20, 2020
Matraimovs’ lawsuits. Court allows publication of quotes from investigation
Matraimov's lawyers demand to ban dissemination of information about family
Matraimovs’ lawsuits against media. Preliminary court hearings begin
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue
Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019
27 January, Monday
16:07
The Matraimovs withdraw material claims to 24.kg news agency The Matraimovs withdraw material claims to 24.kg news a...
15:49
Government plans for 2020: Fiscalization and fight against shadow economy
15:31
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
14:55
24.kg news agency has no evidence of the Matraimovs’ involvement in smuggling
14:39
Suspect of fraud arrested in Bishkek