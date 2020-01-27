The Matraimovs withdraw material claims to 24.kg news agency

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskender Matraimov, his wife Minovar Dzhumaeva, the former deputy head of the Customs Service Raimbek Matraimov, his wife Uulkan Turgunova, and Ismail Matraimov Fund Public Foundation withdrew material claims against 24.kg news agency in the amount of 15 million soms.

The statement says: due to the fact that 24.kg news agency recognized the lack of evidence to the statement in the heading «Smuggling schemes lead to the clan of Raiym Matraimov. Investigation of journalists,» the plaintiffs consider it possible to withdraw the material claims.

The next court hearing will be held on January 29.