Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan promises to systematize fight against smuggling

«The fight against smuggling was fictitious, we systematize it,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a government meeting today.

According to him, a system of fiscalization of tax procedures was launched in 2019. Kyrgyz state agencies have learned how similar systems work in Russia, China and Kazakhstan.

«There will be big steps in 2020. We introduced online control over passage of goods at the border in November. An electronic weight control system has been introduced. Over 2.5 months, 890 million soms more have been collected,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

Inspection complexes were installed at checkpoints on the border with China and Uzbekistan. «They will change the system of passage of goods. People should not have wrong thoughts in the customs system, everything needs to be transferred to electronic form. All components of fiscalization must be integrated until October this year,» the head of the Cabinet said.

In addition, he drew attention to the fact that all those, who work with VAT, are switching to electronic invoices for control. Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev also supported reducing the insurance premium rates in the coming years.