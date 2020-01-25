13:45
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Large batch of smuggled tobacco from Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia

A truck with smuggled tobacco for 2 million rubles was detained in Orenburg Oblast of Russia. REGNUM reported, citing the press service of the Samara Customs.

The heavy truck was stopped in the area of ​​Kholodniye Klyuchi village. A large batch of tobacco without excise stamps was revealed during inspection. The smuggled goods were hidden under sacks of dried fruits and nuts.

«Smuggling of one ton of tobacco for hookah produced in Turkey into Russia from Kyrgyzstan was prevented. The cost of the smuggled tobacco is estimated at 2 million rubles. The goods were confiscated. Administrative proceedings were instituted on the import of products without excise stamps into Russia,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/141605/
views: 79
Print
Related
Vehicle illegally transporting fuel and lubricants detained in Panfilov district
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle alcohol into country
One more fuel smuggling fact revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Large channels of smuggling of fuel from Kazakhstan suppressed
Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan
Another truck with smuggled fuel detained in Talas region
Smuggling of 20 tons of nephrite to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan prevented in Russia
Azattyk hands over materials of journalistic investigation to SCNS
Smuggled goods get into Kyrgyzstan mainly from Tajikistan
Smuggling schemes. Azattyk journalists summoned for interrogation
Popular
U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange
Three people killed, seven injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Osh road Three people killed, seven injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Osh road
Discouraging forecast: Prices in Kyrgyzstan to only grow in 2020 Discouraging forecast: Prices in Kyrgyzstan to only grow in 2020
25 January, Saturday
13:38
Osh city budget revenues to amount to 1.3 billion soms in 2020 Osh city budget revenues to amount to 1.3 billion soms...
12:58
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
12:47
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
12:44
Large batch of smuggled tobacco from Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia
12:34
Sadyr Japarov’s case: Lawyer insists on his transfer to penal settlement