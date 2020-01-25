Large batch of smuggled tobacco from Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia

A truck with smuggled tobacco for 2 million rubles was detained in Orenburg Oblast of Russia. REGNUM reported, citing the press service of the Samara Customs.

The heavy truck was stopped in the area of ​​Kholodniye Klyuchi village. A large batch of tobacco without excise stamps was revealed during inspection. The smuggled goods were hidden under sacks of dried fruits and nuts.

«Smuggling of one ton of tobacco for hookah produced in Turkey into Russia from Kyrgyzstan was prevented. The cost of the smuggled tobacco is estimated at 2 million rubles. The goods were confiscated. Administrative proceedings were instituted on the import of products without excise stamps into Russia,» the statement says.