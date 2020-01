Police detained two suspects in abduction of a girl in Osh city. Press service of the city police department reported.

The 20-year-old girl was abducted near Globus hypermarket on January 21. She was forced to marry one of the participants of the abduction.

«The suspects were detained on the night of January 23. Both of them were placed in a temporary detention center. The fact was registered,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.