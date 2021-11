Three men kidnapped a girl for marriage in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Traffic Safety Department reported.

On November 2 inspectors received information that at about 20.00 two young guys forcibly abducted a 18-year-old girl at Ala-Too collective farm in Alamedin district and left in an unknown car, presumably to Talas region.

A Lexus car was stopped at Sosnovka stationary post. Three young guys and a girl were found in it. It was found out that the girl was kidnapped for forced marriage and was transported to Talas region.

The young people were taken to the investigation service of Zhaiyl district for further investigation.