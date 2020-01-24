13:16
Kyrgyzstan plans to develop production of finishing materials

Kyrgyzstan imports almost 80 percent of finishing materials; they may be produced in the country. Deputy Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Akmataliev told at a press conference.

According to him, one of the directions of the development strategy of the construction industry until 2030 is the development of production of building materials.

«We produce materials that are used for frame of a building. Wallpapers, paints and electrical bulk materials, ceramics are all imported,» he said.

The deputy head of the state agency explained that the strategy involves development of production of those types of building materials that are not manufactured in the country.

«In such a way, we will ensure competitiveness of our construction industry in work with neighbors in the CIS and the EAEU,» he said.
