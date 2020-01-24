9,300 Kyrgyzstanis became citizens of Russia in 2019

Almost 498,000 foreigners acquired Russian citizenship in 2019 — 84 percent more than in 2018 (269,000 people). Fergana news agency reported with reference to the data of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Most of all Russian passports were received by citizens of Ukraine — about 300,000.

They are followed by the citizens of Kazakhstan — 50,500. At least 44,700 citizens of Tajikistan, 19,400 citizens of Uzbekistan, 9,300 of Kyrgyzstan, 1,400 of Turkmenistan also obtained Russian passports.

At least 234,700 foreigners received a temporary residence permit (in 2018 — 268,200), a residence permit — 182,000 (in 2018 — 191,400). Since November 1 last year, a residence permit in the Russian Federation has become unlimited.