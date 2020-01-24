11:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

9,300 Kyrgyzstanis became citizens of Russia in 2019

Almost 498,000 foreigners acquired Russian citizenship in 2019 — 84 percent more than in 2018 (269,000 people). Fergana news agency reported with reference to the data of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Most of all Russian passports were received by citizens of Ukraine — about 300,000.

They are followed by the citizens of Kazakhstan — 50,500. At least 44,700 citizens of Tajikistan, 19,400 citizens of Uzbekistan, 9,300 of Kyrgyzstan, 1,400 of Turkmenistan also obtained Russian passports.

At least 234,700 foreigners received a temporary residence permit (in 2018 — 268,200), a residence permit — 182,000 (in 2018 — 191,400). Since November 1 last year, a residence permit in the Russian Federation has become unlimited.
link: https://24.kg/english/141476/
views: 52
Print
Related
Five Kyrgyzstanis die in traffic accident in Chelyabinsk Oblast of Russia
Eight Kyrgyzstanis injured in traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia
Kyrgyzstani faces 20 years in prison for attempt to sell drug in Surgut
At least 1,405 Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in Russia
Passports of Kyrgyzstan confiscated from illegal migration organizers in Russia
Consular service reports on repatriated children, black list of migrants
Uzbekistani sentenced to prison term for use of fake Kyrgyz passport
Citizens of Azerbaijan rob Kyrgyzstani in St. Petersburg
60,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still in blacklist of FMS of Russia
Kyrgyzstanis treated better than the others in Russia, Jeenbekov believes
Popular
Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
24 January, Friday
11:32
Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution taken into custody Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution take...
11:22
Deputies call on Government to step up border work
11:08
9,300 Kyrgyzstanis became citizens of Russia in 2019
10:48
Online gallery presented in Bishkek
10:01
Batukaev’s release: Doctor confirms that bone marrow was affected by leukemia
23 January, Thursday
18:07
Eight citizens of Uzbekistan detained for begging in Bishkek
17:19
Participants of rally in support of Batken sue Zhenish Razakov