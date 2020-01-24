Omurbek Tekebayev not to form political alliance with Kamchybek Tashiev

Leader of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, commented on a statement about his possible political alliance with Ata-Jurt party co-chair Kamchybek Tashiev.

According to him, this is nothing more than mere talk. He has never considered the prospect of such an alliance. «He is my brother, but I do not plan a political alliance with him. When I was in prison, he supported me, brought parcels,» Omurbek Tekebayev told.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property in 2017. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances. On August 29, they were placed under house arrest.