Mining operations at Kumtor mine to be fully resumed next week

Kumtor mine, located in the Kyrgyz Republic, has received all the necessary approvals and permits to recommence open pit mining operations and to continue milling activity for the remainder of 2020. Centerra Gold Inc. said in a statement.

«The relevant Kyrgyz state agencies have approved the company’s 2020 mine development plan for the Central Pit Development, including the revised waste dumping plan and special safety measures to place waste rock material in the Central Valley Waste Rock Dump and the Sarytor Waste Rock Dump,» the statement says.

Open pit mining operations are currently ramping up and are expected to be in full mining production early next week. Centerra Gold Inc.

«The mill continues to process stockpiled ore as planned for 2020. In addition, Kumtor is continuing its own internal review and cooperating with Kyrgyz authorities’ inquiries in relation to the Lysii Waste Rock Dump,» the company stressed.

After six weeks, the search operation for the company’s two missing employees at the Lysii Waste Rock Dump returned no sign of the two missing employees. «With the consent of the families and the relevant Kyrgyz state agencies, including the Ministry of Emergency Services, the decision was made to stop the search effort,» the statement says.

«A funeral prayer was held at the site attended by family members, relatives and community supporters. Our thoughts, condolences and prayers are with our employees, families and our deepest appreciation is to all those involved in the search efforts,» Centerra Gold Inc. said.