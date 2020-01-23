15:45
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Five Kyrgyzstanis die in traffic accident in Chelyabinsk Oblast of Russia

A car with Kyrgyz state number plates got into a traffic accident in Chelyabinsk Oblast of Russia. All passengers died. 74.ru reports.

The traffic accident occurred the day before on Chelyabinsk — Troitsk highway. KAMAZ and Honda Odyssey vehicles collided.

«Both vehicles had the state number plates of other states. KAMAZ was traveling from Kazakhstan, where it is registered, and the Honda Odyssey car had KG mark on its number plate,» 74.ru media outlet reports.

According to one version, the cause of the accident could be a bad weather: due to deterioration in visibility, the Honda car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with the truck.

A 33-year-old man was driving KAMAZ. He was not injured. All the dead — five men — were in Honda Odyssey car. According to preliminary information, they are all citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia confirmed the information and told 24.kg news agency that they were finding out passport data of the dead. Representatives of the diaspora visited the scene.
link: https://24.kg/english/141392/
views: 51
Print
Related
Eight Kyrgyzstanis injured in traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia
Kyrgyzstani faces 20 years in prison for attempt to sell drug in Surgut
At least 1,405 Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in Russia
Passports of Kyrgyzstan confiscated from illegal migration organizers in Russia
Consular service reports on repatriated children, black list of migrants
Uzbekistani sentenced to prison term for use of fake Kyrgyz passport
Citizens of Azerbaijan rob Kyrgyzstani in St. Petersburg
60,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still in blacklist of FMS of Russia
Kyrgyzstanis treated better than the others in Russia, Jeenbekov believes
Kyrgyzstani tried in Kamchatka for two facts of illegal border crossing
Popular
Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
23 January, Thursday
15:34
Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions...
15:22
Five Kyrgyzstanis die in traffic accident in Chelyabinsk Oblast of Russia
15:12
Coach of Satymkul Dzhumanazarov, Darya Maslova passes away
14:59
Accused of murder of Cambridge School director sentenced
14:42
Mining works to be resumed at Kumtor mine