Illegal objects are demolished at the construction site of a coastal zone of Ak-Buura river in Osh city. Press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

According to plans, about 70 objects on the banks of Ak-Buura river fall under the reconstruction of the coastal zone and its sanitary treatment.

«At the moment, work on dismantling of nine temporary facilities in the coastal part of Ak-Buura river began. These are fences, enclosures, garages and etc.,» the press service said.

Cleaning of the coastal zones of the river is carried out as part of the project on creation of a large-scale recreation area.