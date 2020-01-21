Border conflict: Iskhak Pirmatov proposes unfriendly solutions

To step up work on demarcation and delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, it is necessary to use all leverages. The initiative was put forward by a deputy Iskhak Pirmatov at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, defense and security.

According to him, despite constant skirmishes at the border, the Government of Tajikistan is in no hurry to complete its delimitation and demarcation.

«Our people put forward initiatives, offer to hold a meeting, and the neighbors leave them unanswered. Because of this, meetings of the intergovernmental commission take place rarely. All leverages must be used to influence the neighbors. For example, stop re-export of fuel and lubricants, which is called smuggling. Coal and construction materials are also exported to Tajikistan. Close the border for at least a week,» the deputy said.

Iskhak Pirmatov also said that the work of the Cabinet on border issues was unsatisfactory. He also proposed strengthening the border troops in Batken region. The military must constantly patrol the disputed areas, he believes.

Recall, a conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek on January 13. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.