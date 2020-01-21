Abduction of girl in Tokmak: Suspects placed under house arrest

Two guys, who are suspected of abducting a 19-year-old girl for marriage, were arrested in Tokmak city. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to the department, during investigative activities, law enforcement officers detained and placed in a temporary detention center a 27-year-old T.M. and a 20-year-old D.I. Both are residents of Issyk-Kul region.

However, the court placed the suspects under house arrest.

Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.

A resident of Tokmak made a statement to the internal affairs bodies of Dzheti-Oguz district on January 11, 2020. He asked to take measures against the guys, who abducted his 19-year-old daughter with the aim of marriage against her will.