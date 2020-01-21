10:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Deputy proposes to educate children with disabilities at regular schools

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev proposed to introduce inclusive education for children with disabilities at a meeting of the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Healthcare of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, the number of children with disabilities increases by 2,000 people annually. There is a lack of special schools, so, in the future, they may be deprived of an opportunity to get education.

«Currently, the number of people with disabilities at different age is 29,000 people. There are 14 special schools for children with disabilities throughout the country. Every year, 300 million soms are allocated for their financing from the budget,» the deputy said.

Dastan Bekeshev noted that children with disabilities get education separately from healthy children at special schools, so it is difficult for them to adapt in society.

«We propose inclusive education. This bill will allow disabled children to get education together with other children at ordinary schools,» the deputy said.
link: https://24.kg/english/141044/
views: 42
Print
Related
NGOs for protection of disabled persons addresses president Jeenbekov
Only 14% of children with disabilities go to school in Kyrgyzstan
6,378 people become personal assistants for children with disabilities
Rehabilitation center for children with disabilities opened in Kyrgyzstan
Creative center for children with disabilities opened in Bishkek
Hobby groups for children with disabilities to be opened in Bishkek
Republican center for rehabilitation of children with disabilities to open in KR
Parents of children with disabilities picket in Bishkek
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
About 140 trucks stand in line at border with Kazakhstan About 140 trucks stand in line at border with Kazakhstan
21 January, Tuesday
09:50
Kyrgyzstan imports 972,900 tons of fuel and lubricants in 2019 Kyrgyzstan imports 972,900 tons of fuel and lubricants...
09:43
Kyrgyzaltyn’s profit in 2019 amounts to 286.5 million soms
09:35
Deputy proposes to educate children with disabilities at regular schools
09:26
Policemen extort money for termination of pre-trial proceedings in Ala-Buka
20 January, Monday
17:46
One more charge brought against ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov
16:13
Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink
15:51
Kursan Asanov’s case. Editor of Chyndyk newspaper arrested
15:42
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
15:26
The Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media: Trial adjourned to January 29