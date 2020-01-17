19:00
Acceptance of payments for traffic violations suspended

Acceptance of payments for traffic violations was suspended in connection with technical works. The State Committee for Information Technology and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The state committee recalled that the President signed a law on lowering fines for violation of certain rules of the road. Specialists of the technical operator Safe City AIS began making appropriate changes to the system for acceptance of fines.

«Therefore, acceptance of payments for traffic violations (fines) was temporarily suspended. Acceptance of payment will resume from January 19, 2020,» the statement says.
