Eight Kyrgyzstanis injured in traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia

A traffic accident occurred in Orenburg Oblast of Russia.

According to the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Honda Stepwagon at the 181st kilometer of M5-Ural highway (Samara — Orenburg.) The latter transported eight citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of the traffic accident, all Kyrgyzstanis were hospitalized to Buzuluk Emergency Hospital. There are no killed among the citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The issue is under the control of the diplomatic mission. The Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Orenburg visited the scene.