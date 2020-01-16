Teachers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Creativity Competition

Teachers from Kyrgyzstan won a gold, a silver and a bronze medals at the IMPACT Olympiad, an international open creativity competition for teachers and trainers of the Olympic reserve of mathematics, physics and computer science. Press service of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The competition was held on January 8-12, 2020 in Almaty. It was attended by teachers of mathematics, physics and computer science from the CIS countries. Four teachers represented Kyrgyzstan.

«Teachers of the Bishkek Lyceum named after Chingiz Aitmatov, Kylychbek Uraimov and Azamat Askarov, took the first and the third places, and Makhamadkhan Ishmatov from Kelechek MIT school won a silver medal,» the ministry said.

The competition has been held since January 2019 to identify, support and encourage talented, creatively working teachers and trainers.