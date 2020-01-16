10:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Teachers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Creativity Competition

Teachers from Kyrgyzstan won a gold, a silver and a bronze medals at the IMPACT Olympiad, an international open creativity competition for teachers and trainers of the Olympic reserve of mathematics, physics and computer science. Press service of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The competition was held on January 8-12, 2020 in Almaty. It was attended by teachers of mathematics, physics and computer science from the CIS countries. Four teachers represented Kyrgyzstan.

«Teachers of the Bishkek Lyceum named after Chingiz Aitmatov, Kylychbek Uraimov and Azamat Askarov, took the first and the third places, and Makhamadkhan Ishmatov from Kelechek MIT school won a silver medal,» the ministry said.

The competition has been held since January 2019 to identify, support and encourage talented, creatively working teachers and trainers.
link: https://24.kg/english/140637/
views: 67
Print
Related
Students from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Iranian Geometry Olympiad
Students from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Olympiad in Informatics
School student from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at International Chemistry Olympiad
Kyrgyzstanis successfully participate in Student Surgery Olympiad in Ufa
Kyrgyz schoolchildren win bronze at International Physics Olympiad
Young geologists from Kyrgyzstan - 2nd among CIS at Olympiad in Russia
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Mind Sports Olympiad
Kyrgyzstani wins 2 medals at International Mind Sports Olympiad
Popular
Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Americans Elyse and Nils became stars of Kyrgyz feasts with Zhamgyr Toktu song Americans Elyse and Nils became stars of Kyrgyz feasts with Zhamgyr Toktu song
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
16 January, Thursday
10:24
Government of Russia resigns. Medvedev was offered post in Security Council Government of Russia resigns. Medvedev was offered post...
10:07
Teachers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Creativity Competition
09:56
Carcheck service receives 1.2 million requests for three months
09:49
Kyrgyzstan sets minimum price for vodka
09:35
4-magnitude earthquake occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
15 January, Wednesday
17:45
Sanarip Aimak platform to be introduced in regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2020
15:37
Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov meets with residents of Kok-Tash village
15:26
Kursan Asanov’s case: Journalist summoned for questioning