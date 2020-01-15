17:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sanarip Aimak platform to be introduced in regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2020

It is planned to introduce Sanarip Aimak (Digital Region) platform in all regions of Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Dastan Dogoev told at a meeting with the President.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that large-scale work on digital transformation of the country, improvement of the quality of public and municipal services provided to the population, and their transfer into electronic format was carried out in 2019. The process of automating of information exchange in all areas of the economy has begun. A number of archival documents have been digitized, certificates with duplicate functions have been excluded.

Along with formation of digital infrastructure and databases, it is necessary to train citizens in digital skills and increase the competence of employees of state bodies.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

“It is necessary to create a favorable legislative framework for accelerated digital transformation. Without this, the population will not be able to feel the positive results of digitalization,” the President stressed.

The head of state noted particular importance of ensuring protection of data transmission, drew attention to issues of cybersecurity and development of electronic commerce.

Dastan Dogoev said that for transfer of municipal services in regions into electronic format, introduction of Sanarip Aimak (Digital Region) platform would be accelerated. This will allow local governments to exchange data with other state agencies through integration with Tunduk system.
link: https://24.kg/english/140601/
views: 31
Print
Related
189 public services promised to be digitalized by the end of 2019
President instructs to abolish requesting of certificates from Kyrgyzstanis
Sooronbai Jeenbekov dissatisfied with process of digitization of Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbekov: Government agencies hinder digital development of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan develops concept of digital transformation
Kyrgyzstan moves to digitalization, but population not ready
Council for Digital Transformation created in Kyrgyzstan
Absence of digital transformation can become barrier in EEU
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
15 January, Wednesday
17:45
Sanarip Aimak platform to be introduced in regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Sanarip Aimak platform to be introduced in regions of K...
15:37
Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov meets with residents of Kok-Tash village
15:26
Kursan Asanov’s case: Journalist summoned for questioning
15:11
Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken
14:59
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov