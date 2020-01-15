Sanarip Aimak platform to be introduced in regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2020

It is planned to introduce Sanarip Aimak (Digital Region) platform in all regions of Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Dastan Dogoev told at a meeting with the President.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that large-scale work on digital transformation of the country, improvement of the quality of public and municipal services provided to the population, and their transfer into electronic format was carried out in 2019. The process of automating of information exchange in all areas of the economy has begun. A number of archival documents have been digitized, certificates with duplicate functions have been excluded.

Along with formation of digital infrastructure and databases, it is necessary to train citizens in digital skills and increase the competence of employees of state bodies. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

“It is necessary to create a favorable legislative framework for accelerated digital transformation. Without this, the population will not be able to feel the positive results of digitalization,” the President stressed.

The head of state noted particular importance of ensuring protection of data transmission, drew attention to issues of cybersecurity and development of electronic commerce.

Dastan Dogoev said that for transfer of municipal services in regions into electronic format, introduction of Sanarip Aimak (Digital Region) platform would be accelerated. This will allow local governments to exchange data with other state agencies through integration with Tunduk system.