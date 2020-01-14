Prime Minister: Society does not fully understand what fiscalization is

«Society does not fully understand what fiscalization is,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of the Coordination Council for digitalization of tax and customs procedures.

According to him, everyone thinks that reforms will lead to more complex procedures for doing business. To change the situation, it is necessary to meet with business representatives and the public more often, convincingly argue that this is not so. All actions within the framework of fiscalization are aimed at openness and transparency of procedures.

«The ongoing reform on fiscalization of tax procedures should pursue the main goal — to protect the honest business, fight the shadow economy and create healthy competition for entrepreneurs. According to some experts, share of the shadow economy in the country is from 24 to 43 percent. If we properly manage tax revenues, we can solve a huge number of social problems. The results of the fiscalization reform are primarily aimed at supporting socially vulnerable segments of the population. But the most important thing is that reform should revive justice,» Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev said.