14:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister: Society does not fully understand what fiscalization is

«Society does not fully understand what fiscalization is,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of the Coordination Council for digitalization of tax and customs procedures.

According to him, everyone thinks that reforms will lead to more complex procedures for doing business. To change the situation, it is necessary to meet with business representatives and the public more often, convincingly argue that this is not so. All actions within the framework of fiscalization are aimed at openness and transparency of procedures.

«The ongoing reform on fiscalization of tax procedures should pursue the main goal — to protect the honest business, fight the shadow economy and create healthy competition for entrepreneurs. According to some experts, share of the shadow economy in the country is from 24 to 43 percent. If we properly manage tax revenues, we can solve a huge number of social problems. The results of the fiscalization reform are primarily aimed at supporting socially vulnerable segments of the population. But the most important thing is that reform should revive justice,» Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/140414/
views: 68
Print
Related
Prime Minister demands to speed up switch of taxation to electronic format
President signs law on fiscalization of taxes
Electronic fiscalization system to increase tax revenues in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to use Russian taxes fiscalization experience
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
14 January, Tuesday
14:15
New Youth Affairs Department to appear in structure of Bishkek City Hall New Youth Affairs Department to appear in structure of...
14:05
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
13:57
Koi-Tash events: Almazbek Atambayev accused of eight counts
13:23
Prime Minister: Society does not fully understand what fiscalization is
13:15
Consular service reports on repatriated children, black list of migrants
13 January, Monday
19:01
Track athletes from Kyrgyzstan win four medals in Iran