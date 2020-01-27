16:17
Government plans for 2020: Fiscalization and fight against shadow economy

Main directions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan will be fiscalization of tax procedures and reduction of shadow economy in 2020. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced today at a government meeting.

According to him, a preliminary plan of the Cabinet’s work for the year has already been developed. It contains five goals — improvement of living standards, economic activity and well-being; development of regions and reduction of internal migration; fiscalization of tax policies; reduction of shadow economy, and environmental safety.

«At least 81 government commitments and 125 events are envisaged for 2020. In addition, it will be necessary to include work on public-private partnership projects. We must begin work according to this plan from February 1, 2020. The ministries and departments have time until the end of this week to submit their proposals,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.
